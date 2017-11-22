Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 28th day of April, 2009, by Erma L. McKeen, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 679, Page 654. Said Deed of Trust being modified by Modification of Deed of Trust dated May 19, 2010, being of record at Deed of Trust Book 688, Page 174 and again by Modification of Deed of Trust dated May 4, 2011, of record at Deed of Trust Book 695, Page 32 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 749, Page 255 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 6th day of December, 2017, commencing at 11:50 a.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING at a stake in the south margin of Clifft Street, the N.W. corner of Lot 15-D, and runs thence S 1 degree 30’ E 150 feet to a stake in the north margin of the Illinois Central Railroad right of way, the SW corner of Lot 15-D; thence S 58 degrees 30’ W with said right of way, passing the original SE corner of Lot 13-D at 90 feet, and on in all 95 feet to a stake; thence N 31 degrees 30’ W 150 feet to a stake in the south margin of Clifft Street, and being S 58 degrees 30’ W 5 feet from the original NW corner of Lot 14-D; thence N 58 degrees 30’ E. with the south margin of said Clifft Street 95 feet to the beginning.

It being all of Lot 14-D and a 5 foot strip by 150 strip or portion off the eastern side of Lot 13-D in Lakeview Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Book 1 &2, Page 118, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, it being conveyed subject to easements for utilities and drainage, and to the restrictive covenants for Sections C & D of the said Lakeview Subdivision, as shown of record in Deed Book C-4, Page 331, of said Register’s Office.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 6.00, Group C on Tax Map 80E.

This being the same property conveyed to Robert B. McKeen and wife, Erma L. McKeen by Warranty Deed from William L. Whitehurst and wife, Judy A. Whitehurst of record at Deed Book F-4, Page 125 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. The said Robert b. McKeen, Jr., predeceased his wife, Erma L. McKeen, January 8, 2009, vesting fee simple title in her as the surviving tenant. The said Erma L. McKeen died intestate August 18, 2013.

Property Address: 637 Clifft St, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Owner of Property: Heirs of Erma L. McKeen

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Estate of Erma L. McKeen, c/o Jack McKeen, 805 Airport Road, Bolivar, TN 38008; 2.) Current Tenant, 637 Clifft Street, Bolivar, TN 38008; 3.) John A. (Jack) McKeen, Second Mortgage Holder, c/o Cathy Frost, Trustee, P O Box 477, Bolivar, TN 38008.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 3rd day of November, 2017.

Thomas M. Minor

Substitute Trustee

Minor Johnston Douglas, PLLC

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee

124 East Market Street

Somerville, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117