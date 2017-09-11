SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 28th day of November, 2013, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 749, Pages 360-373, Mary Doreen White, conveyed to Ronald Edward Doyle, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a certain Promissory Note to Ronald Edward Doyle; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the said Note secured by the said Deed of Trust has nominated and appointed the undersigned Substitute Trustee, which instrument is found of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 749, Page 491.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and the owner and holder has declared the unpaid balance due and payable as provided in the said Deed of Trust and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, in front of the west door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, on

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5th, 2017, AT 10:00 O’CLOCK A.M.

free from the equity of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described real estate situated in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit:

BEGINNING at a stake in the S. margin of Burnett Mill Road, the N.W. comer of Bert H. Doles residue than runs thence S. 3 ½ degrees E. 79 feet; thence S. 20 ½ degrees E. 103 feet to a stake, the S.W. comer of parcel conveyed to Bert H. Doles by James D. Bailey; thence S. 81 degrees W. 55 feet; thence S. 53 degrees W. 77 feet to a stake, a triangular comer of Church of God; thence N. with E.B.L of Church of God 240 to a stake in the south margin of Burnett Mill Road, the N.E. comer of parcel conveyed to Church of God by James D. Bailey; thence easterly with the south margin of said Burnett Mill Road 94 feet to beginning.

This being the same property conveyed by Ronald Edgar Doyle to Ronald Edward Doyle, with Ronald Edgar Doyle reserving a life estate, as found of record in Deed Book z-15, Page 553, Register’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee at Bolivar.

MAP: 79 PARCEL 91.01

225 Burnett Mills Road Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Hardeman County real property taxes are paid through the tax year 2016.

SUBJECT TO 2017 Hardeman County and City of Bolivar real property taxes which are now a lien, but not yet due and payable.

THERE WERE no recorded liens against Mary Doreen White by the United States of America with respect to which provisions of 26 U.S.C. §7425(b) require notice to be sent to the United States of America.

THERE WERE no recorded liens against Mary Doreen White by the State of Tennessee with respect to which provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated §67-1-1433(b)(1) require notice to be sent to the State of Tennessee.

There are no LIEN HOLDERS of record for which notice has to be given.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Title to said real estate is believed to be good, but I will sell and convey only as Trustee.

This the 7th day of November 2017.

MATTHEW C. EDWARDS

Attorney for Ronald Edward Doyle 111 North Main Street

Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Telephone: (731) 403-0056

Facsimile: (731) 554-0624