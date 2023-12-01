SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust of record in Book 768, Page 928, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, dated October 3, 2019, and recorded on October 24, 2019, Sheena Racquel Murphy AKA Sheena Murphy Fitzhugh and Samuel Alex Fitzhugh, a married couple, trustor, conveyed to 21st Mortgage Corporation, beneficiary, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a Note dated October 3, 2019 (the “Note”) and other indebtedness as described in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Tim Williams resigned as Trustee under said Deed of Trust; and Philip L. Robertson was appointed as Substitute Trustee pursuant to a certain Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 807, Page 359, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire balance of which having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note and Deed of Trust, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, 21st Mortgage Corporation, has directed me, the undersigned, Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust and to advertise and sell the real property in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I or my duly appointed agent, will on the 9th day of February, 2023, offer for sale and sell the following described real property — 900 Murphy Lane, Whiteville, Hardeman County, Tennessee, at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, beginning at or about 1:00 p.m., to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, in hand, and free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, marital share and all other exemptions and other rights of every kind, including the statutory right of redemption, all of which were expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to, however, such prior encumbrances and priority tax liens as may appear of record in said Register’s Office.

The property herein to be foreclosed is described as follows:

That certain tract or parcel of land in the 2nd Civil District of Hardeman County, State of Tennessee, described as follows, to wit:

Beginning at a point in the center of Buck Murphy Road, being 504.98 feet in a Southeasterly direction along the center of said road from Mrs. Virginia Deen’s Northeast corner, runs thence with the center of said road these two calls, (1) South 46 degrees East 10.38 feet, (2) South 36 degrees East 115.57 feet to a cotton picker spindle, thence South 57 degrees 00 minute 32 seconds West 373 feet with the residue of Tom Culp’s property to an iron post in the E.B.L. of Mrs. Virginia Deen’s property, thence North 41 degrees 45 minutes West 127 feet with Mrs. Deen’s E.B.L. to an iron post, then North 57 degrees 00 minute 32 seconds East 383.85 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.09 acres.

Being the same property conveyed to Sheena Murphy Fitzhugh and Samuel Alex Fitzhugh, husband and wife, tenancy by the entirety, by Warranty Deed from Betty Johnson Green, Ray Rosser, Roy Dale Taylor, Geraldine Brown, and Larry Taylor, of record in Book 98, Page 835, Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, dated March 22, 2019 and recorded on March 22, 2019.

This is improved property with mailing and street addresses of 900 Murphy Lane, Whiteville, Tennessee, 38075.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 47-9-604 this sale shall also include a manufactured home described as one (1) 2020 Champion Manufactured Home, with a Serial No. of 021000HA006329A.

The sale will be for cash without warranty of any kind including the location, condition or set back of improvements on the property. Undersigned reserves the right to sell the property in individual parcels and / or in a group, in the sole discretion of Undersigned. The property is subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments, any and all restrictive covenants or easements of record with the Register’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee, and any and all other liens having priority over the Deed of Trust. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust. If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of sale, undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he chooses. Undersigned reserves the right to postpone the date and time of sale upon announcement at the time and place specified above.

THIS IS FOR THE COLLECTION OF A DEBT AND ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Interested parties: Sheena Racquel Murphy AKA Sheena Murphy Fitzhugh, Samuel Alex Fitzhugh

Philip L. Robertson

Robertson Law Group

555 Marriott Drive, Ste 315

Nashville, TN 37214

probertson@robertsonlg.com. (615) 823-1862