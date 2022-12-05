SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 31, 2022, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, at the west door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Wayne Avent and Katie M Avent, to Arnold M. Weiss, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for America`s Wholesale Lender dated October 16, 2002, and recorded on November 12, 2002, in Book 580, Page 357, Instrument No. 33662, and modified on September 15, 2017, in Book 748, Page 27, Instrument No. 174089 in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: BCMB1 Trust

Other interested parties: BCMB1 Trust

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT AN OLD I.P. IN CENTERLINE OF BUSTER WOODS ROAD, THIS POINT BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MALCOLM BISHOP HOUSE LOT; RUNS THENCE, THE FOLLOWING 14 CALLS WITH SAID BUSTER WOODS ROAD AS LISTED ABOVE AND WITH NEW DIVISION LINE WITH BISHOP: (1) SOUTH 87 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST, 172.4 FEET; (2) SOUTH 39 DEGREES 20 MINUTES WEST, 288.3 FEET; (3) SOUTH 53 DEGREES 27 MINUTES WEST, 334.6 FEET; (4) SOUTH 47 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST, 75.8 FEET; (5) SOUTH 34 DEGREES 15 MINUTES WEST, 58.4 FEET; (6) SOUTH 19 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST, 64.0 FEET; (7) SOUTH 6 DEGREES 22 MINUTES WEST, 102.7 FEET; (8) SOUTH 47 DEGREES 35 MINUTES WEST, 39.0 FEET; (9) NORTH 60 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST, 45.8 FEET; (10) NORTH 25 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST, 93.3 FEET; (11) NORTH 31 DEGREES 25 MINUTES WEST, 92.5 FEET; (12) NORTH 39 DEGREES 25 MINUTES WEST, 200.0 FEET; (13) NORTH 41 DEGREES 15-MINUTES WEST, 100.0 FEET; (14) NORTH 47 DEGREES 25 MINUTES WEST, 70.0 FEET; (15) THENCE, NORTH 62 DEGREES EAST, 740.0 FEET TO MALCOLM BISHOP SOUTHWEST CORNER; (16) THENCE, NORTH 87 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST, 442.0 FEET WITH MALCOLM BISHOP SOUTH LINE TO POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 8.18 ACRES. PER CERTIFICATE OF SUREY BY HARRY M. BISHOP, R.L.S. #76, BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, DATED MARCH 14, 1995. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO WAYNE AVENT AND WIFE, KATIE M. AVENT BY DEED, DATED MARCH 23, 1995, FROM DALE COOK OF RECORD IN BOOK O15, PAGE 82, REGISTERS OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 65 Buster Woods Road, Hickory Valley, TN 38042, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 107 02110 000

Current owner(s) of Record: Wayne Avent and Katie M. Avent

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group,

Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 21-001371-2