Substitute Trustee’s Notice Of Foreclosure Sale

Default Having Been Made In The Terms, Conditions, And Payments Provided In A Certain Deed Of Trust Dated September 10, 2013, Executed By Nathan Jordan, An Unmarried Person, And Delores Diane Frye, An Unmarried Person, To Susan Voss, A Resident Of Cordova, Tennessee, Trustee, Of Record In Deed Of Trust Book 714, Page 308, For The Benefit Of Regions Bank D/B/A Regions Mortgage, In The Register’s Office For Hardeman County, Tennessee And To J. Phillip Jones And/Or Jessica D. Binkley, Either Of Whom May Act, Appointed As Substitute Trustee In An Instrument Of Record In The Register’s Office For Hardeman County, Tennessee, To Secure The Indebtedness Described, The Entire Indebtedness Having Been Declared Due And Payable By Regions Bank D/B/A Regions Mortgage, Being The Present Owner/Holder Or Authorized Agent, Designee Or Servicer Of The Holder/Owner Of Said Indebtedness, Has Requested Foreclosure Proceedings To Be Instituted; And As Provided In Said Deed Of Trust, I, J. Phillip Jones/Jessica B. Binkley, Will By Virtue Of The Power And Authority Vested In Me As Substitute Trustee, On Tuesday, September 18, 2018 At 12:00 P.m. (Noon) At The Front Door Of The Hardeman County Courthouse In Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, Sell To The Highest Bidder For Cash, Free From The Equity Of Redemption, Homestead, And Dower, And All Other Exemptions Which Are Expressly Waived, And Subject To Any Unpaid Taxes, If Any, The Following Described Property In Hardeman County, Tennessee, To Wit:

Property Located In The County Of Hardeman, Tennessee:

Beginning At A Point In The East Line Of Main Street Said Point Being The Southwest Corner Of Gale Harrell Lot And The Northwest Corner Of This Lot, Thence East A Distance Of 162 Feet, Thence South A Distance Of 75 Feet, Thence East A Distance Of 5 Feet, Thence South A Distance Of 28 Feet, Thence West A Distance Of 167 Feet To The East Line Of North Main, Thence North With North Main Street A Distance Of 103 Feet To The Beginning. Containing 16,826 Square Feet.

Being The Same Property Conveyed To Nathan Wayne Jordan And Delores Diane Frye By Deed Dated September 10, 2013 Appearing Of Record In Deed Book 68, Page 506 In The Register’s Office Of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Also Being The Same Property Conveyed From Delores Diane Frye To Nathan Wayne Jordan By Quitclaim Deed Dated May 8, 2017, Of Record In Deed Book 89, Page 40, Register’s Office For Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This Is Improved Property Known As 516 N. Main Street, Bolivar, Tn 38008.

Map 070O Group A Parcel 018.00

The Sale Of The Subject Property Is Without Warranty Of Any Kind, And Is Further Subject To The Right Of Any Tenant(S) Or Other Parties Or Entities In Possession Of The Property. Any Representation Concerning Any Aspect Of The Subject Property By A Third Party Is Not The Representation/Responsibility Of Trustee(S)/ Substitute Trustee(S) Or Their Office.

This Sale Is Subject To Any Unpaid Taxes, If Any, Any Prior Liens Or Encumbrances Leases, Easements And All Other Matters Which Take Priority Over The Deed Of Trust Under Which This Foreclosure Sale Is Conducted, Including But Not Limited To The Priority Of Any Fixture Filing. If The U.s. Department Of The Treasury/ Internal Revenue Service, The State Of Tennessee Department Of Revenue, Or The State Of Tennessee Department Of Labor And Work Force Development Are Listed As Interested Parties In The Advertisement, Then The Notice Of This Foreclosure Is Being Given To Them, And The Sale Will Be Subject To All Applicable Governmental Entities Right To Redeem The Property, All As Required By 26 U.s.c. 7425, T.c.a. 67-1-1433, And 28 U.s.c. 2410 (C). The Notice Requirements Of T.c.a. 35-5-101 Et Seq. Have Been Met.

The Right Is Reserved To Adjourn The Day Of The Sale To Another Day, Time And Place Certain Without Further Publication, Upon Announcement At The Time And Place For The Sale Set Forth Above. The Trustee/Substitute Trustee Reserves The Right To Rescind The Sale

In The Event The Highest Bidder Does Not Honor The Highest Bid Within 24 Hours, The Next Highest Bidder At The Next Highest Bid Will Be Deemed The Successful Bidder.

Other Interested Parties: None Of Record

This Is An Attempt To Collect A Debt And Any Information Obtained Will Be Used For That Purpose.

J. Phillip Jones/Jessica D. Binkley, Substitute Trustee

1800 Hayes Street

Nashville, Tn 37203

(615) 254-4430

Www.phillipjoneslaw.com

F18-0065