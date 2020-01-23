Statement of Nondiscrimination Hardeman County Extension

The University of Tennessee Extension, with Hardeman County Extension being the working branch of the parent organization has filed with the Federal Government a Compliance Assurance in which it assures the Federal Extension Service Administration that it will comply fully with all requirements of Title VI of Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Rules and Regulations of the Department of Agriculture issued thereunder, to the end that all persons in the United States, and in this case, Hardeman County, Tennessee shall receive programs in agriculture and natural resources, 4-H youth development, family and consumer science and resource development. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, US Department of Agriculture and county governments cooperating. UT Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Any person who believes himself or any specific class or individual, to be subjected by Hardeman County Extension, University of Tennessee Region or State Extension or Federal Extension Service to discrimination prohibited by Title VI of the Act and Rules and Regulations issued there under, may, by himself or a representative, file with the (1) Secretary of Agriculture, Washington, DC 20250, (2) Administrator, Federal Extension Service, USDA, Washington, DC 20250, (3) Dean of UT Extension, 2621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996, (4) or this office, (5) or all written complaints. Such complaints must be filed no later than 90 days after the alleged discrimination or by such late date to which the Secretary of Agriculture extends the time of filing. Identity of complaints will be kept confidential except to the extent necessary to carry out the purposes of the rules and regulations. Further, Hardeman County Extension cannot provide assistance to any organization that excludes any person from membership or participation in any activities of the organization or subject any person to discrimination because of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status. Hardeman County Extension is located at 210 Vildo Road in Bolivar and the mailing address is PO Box 186, Bolivar, TN 38008. Presently, the staff consists of Gary T. Rodgers- Extension Agent/Director, Julius Lee Sammons-Extension Agent, Joshua German-Extension Agent and Administrative Assistant, Mary Anne Goertz.