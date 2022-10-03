Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following:

Concrete drainage repair at Airport

Specifications for each of the items may be obtained at the office of the Mayor at 100 North Main Street in Bolivar, TN. All bids shall be sealed and received prior to the 10am public bid opening on March 24, 2022 in the office of the Mayor, 3rd floor of the Courthouse. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all or any bid and to accept the bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.

Mayor Jimmy Sain