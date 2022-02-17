Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following:

Installed, lighted message board signs

Truck with boom/swivel bucket and trailer

Certified Ambulance

Solid Waste compactors

Solid Waste metal containers

Specifications for each of the items may be obtained at the office of the Mayor at 100 North Main in Bolivar, Tennessee. All bids shall be sealed and received prior to the 10 a.m. public bid opening on February 22, 2022 in the office of the Mayor, 3rd floor of the Courthouse. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all or any bid and to accept the bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.

Mayor Jimmy Sain