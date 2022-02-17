Seeking Bids
Thu, 02/17/2022 - 08:31 Bolivar1
Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following:
Installed, lighted message board signs
Truck with boom/swivel bucket and trailer
Certified Ambulance
Solid Waste compactors
Solid Waste metal containers
Specifications for each of the items may be obtained at the office of the Mayor at 100 North Main in Bolivar, Tennessee. All bids shall be sealed and received prior to the 10 a.m. public bid opening on February 22, 2022 in the office of the Mayor, 3rd floor of the Courthouse. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all or any bid and to accept the bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.
Mayor Jimmy Sain