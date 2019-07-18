Hardeman County is seeking bids for a telephone system. The system will be a replacement for several offices in the Hardeman County Courthouse. Bidders must visit the site and offices prior to bidding to receive specifications. All bids must be received by the Mayor’s Office, 3rd floor, Hardeman County Courthouse, by 10 a.m. on the 30th of July, 2019. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to award that bid to be in the best interest of the County.