Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following:

Fountain Plumbing materials

Fountain/Splash pad surface covering

LED Fountain/Splash pad lighting

Fountain/splash pad materials installation

Concrete finishing of in ground fountain/splash pad

Complete material listing and specifications may be obtained at the office of the County Mayor, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. Bids will be received until 9 am on May 21, 2018 when there will be a public bid opening in the office of the Mayor. Hardeman County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.