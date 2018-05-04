Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following materials:

1. Interior fire rated metal/wood doors for new EMS/Fire station.

2. Awnings for new EMS/Fire station.

Hardeman County is seeking bids on the above materials. Specifications can be reviewed at the Office of the Mayor. All bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County

Courthouse, 3rd Floor, Mayor’s Office, at 9 a.m. on April 12, 2017.

Hardeman County Mayor 100 Main Street

P.O. Box 250

Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

731-658-3266