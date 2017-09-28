SECTION 00 11 13- ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed bids for Hatchie River Park Boat Ramp, will be received by: City of Bolivar, Tennessee until 10:00 am (local time) October 9, 2017 and then at Bolivar City Hall; 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008 publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project generally consists of construction of a concrete boat ramp and trailer parking. The Project includes the following types of work:

1. Poured in Place Concrete

2. Granular Base Stone

3. Minor Grading

4. Coffer Dam

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:

• TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, Tennessee, 38301

• McGraw-Hill Dodge Plan Room;www.mcgraw-hill.com

• West Tennessee Plans Room, 439 Airways Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301

• City of Bolivar, City Hall, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008

Copies of the documents may be obtained by depositing $50.00 with TLM Associates, Inc. for each set of documents so obtained. The payment for Contract Documents, Specifications, and Plans will not be refunded.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

All bidders are required to be licensed in accordance with the General Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6), also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180.

Date: September 26, 2017

Mayor: /s/ Julian McTizic, Senior