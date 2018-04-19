SECTION 00 00 00 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received for the project named below by the Bolivar Energy Authority, 815 Tennessee Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, until Thursday, May 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

Location for Receipt of Bids:

Bolivar Energy Authority

815 Tennessee Street

Bolivar, TN 38008

The work to be done consists generally of: Selective demolition, space reallocation and renovations within the existing facility to construct new emergency management Control Room and Server Room, and renovations and ballistic resistant upgrades to the Lobby, Service Counter, and Customer Service Offices.

Plans and Specifications Entitled:

Bolivar Energy Authority

Office Renovation

May be viewed and purchased from our online plan room: www.allenhoshallplanroom.com

a. Copy of plans and specifications will be available for purchase, download, and/or print from our online plan room. See web address above.

b. Partial Sets will not be issued.

c. Copies of plans and specifications will be placed in plan rooms in major cities within the area, locally, and elsewhere as bona fide requests are received.

Proposals shall be submitted on proposal forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the Base Bid: such security to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute contract and post Performance Bond in the form and amount within the time specified. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner.

Bids on the Project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project for a period of forty-five (45) days.

All bids submitted in excess of $25,000.00 by a Prime or Subcontractor to do any erection, building, construction, repair, maintenance, or related work must comply with Tennessee law.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids on any or all projects and to waive informalities.

A pre-bid conference has been scheduled on May 03rd, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the jobsite location.