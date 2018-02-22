RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE

Take notice that Christian Howell, 617 Ridgeway Dr., Bolivar, TN, has applied to the City of Bolivar, TN for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store named Top Shelf Liquors and Malts located at 1363 West Market Street, Bolivar, Tennessee and owned by Christian Howell, sole proprietor. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel appear or submit their views in writing at the Bolivar City Council meeting at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission will consider the application at a later date to be set by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission in Nashville, Tennessee.

Interested persons may personally or through counsel submi their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may call or write the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 500 James Robertson Parkway; Suite 300; Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0755, 615-741-1602.