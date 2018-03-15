Rescheduled power outage for Toone Substation service area

Bolivar Energy Authority is planning a scheduled power outage for the Toone Substation service area. The date for this planned outage is Sunday, March 18, 2018 from midnight to approximately 5 a.m. and the planned outage is weather dependent.

This outage is required due to the substation improvements at the Toone Substation. The affected service area includes along Hwy 18 north of the Hatchie River to the Madison County line; Hwy 125 north to the Silerton area; Hwy 138 in the Toone area and Cloverport area; Hwy 100 east of the Hatchie River to Lake LaJoie area.

If there are any questions, please contact the Bolivar Energy Authority.