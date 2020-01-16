The Bolivar Energy Authority is requesting bids for the sale of a 2019 Extended Cab Ford F150. The truck will be sold as is with no warranty or guarantee. The truck has been totaled and needs a new engine and front-end work. The truck can be inspected by calling Bolivar Energy Authority during regular business hours. Bids much be submitted by 2:00 p.m. February 4, 2020. Bids much be dearly marked “Truck Bid” and enclosed in a sealed envelope. Submit bids to Tony Kirk at the Bolivar Energy Authority. Bolivar Energy Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.