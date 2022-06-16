REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE CITY OF BOLIVAR

BROWNFIELD COMMUNITY WIDE ASSESSMENT PROJECT FOR

PROFESSIONAL ENVIRONMENT SERVICES

PURPOSE

The City of Bolivar is requesting qualifications from professional environmental consulting engineering firms to assist in the implementation of a FY22 United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) Brownfield Community Wide Assessment Coalition Grant. Funding provided by this grant will extend for a three-year project period and will be used to conduct environmental assessments and redevelopment planning of brownfield sites located within the City of Bolivar, Tennessee.

SCOPE OF SERVICES

The Scope of work will generally include, but not limited to the following:

Community Outreach: Perform public outreach including meetings with local community organizations to educate, inform, and solicit comments.

Property Condition Assessment: Conduct Property Condition Assessments in accordance to ASTM E2018-15 of prioritized sites to identify safety issues and evaluated structural integrity.

Phase I ESAs: Coordinate with the City of Bolivar Grant Administrator and property owners to obtain site access agreements. Assist to Update the US EPA Assessment, Cleanup and Redevelopment Exchange System (ACRES).

Hazardous Material Surveys: Conduct sampling and analysis for asbestos containing materials and lead paint surveys. Prepare report summarizing the findings.

Phase II ESAs: Obtain site access agreements from property owners. Incorporate green and sustainable remediation (GSR) when feasible/applicable. Prepare Quality Assurance Project Plans (QAPP). Develop site Health and Safety Plans (HASP). Submit Sampling and Analysis Plan to EPA for approval. Perform Phase II ESAs and prepare reports. Update ACRES database.

Analysis of Brownfield Clean-up Alternatives (ABCA): Assist and prepare a US EPA approved ABCA that will include various options for cleanup and site restoration.

Redevelopment Plan: Consultant will develop a redevelopment plan of priority sites which may include the following: Site Reuse Assessment, Land Use Assessment, Market Study, Infrastructure Evaluation, Community Health Assessment, Site Disposition Strategy, Site Reuse Vision, Resource Roadmap, Revitalization Plan, and Evaluation of Market viability.

Project Management: Assist with annual reporting to EPA, including ACRES. Consultant will submit regular billing with costs tracked by site, grant and task with backup documentation.

Schedule: Complete the project within three years from the executed date of the US EPA Cooperative Agreement with the City of Bolivar.

STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

Should include, but not limited to, the following:

Description of the firm’s experience in completing US EPA Brownfield Assessment and Cleanup grants in US EPA Region 4.

Provide three project summaries similar to this project that is on-going or completed within the last five years. Each summary should contain the type of work performed including outputs, and contact information of references.

Brief resumes including education, professional certifications and relevant experience of key personnel who will be assigned to this project. Include the name(s) and telephone number(s) of personnel in your organization authorized to negotiate a contract.

Capacity of the firm to complete the project in an efficient and timely manner. Describe the availability of personnel with respect to other projects under contract. Explain if your firm has ever requested an extension of US EPA Brownfield grant beyond the three-year project period.

Firm and/or personnel knowledge of and experience with the City of Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Proof of current Professional Liability Insurance Certificate

Submit Statements of Qualifications in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Request for Qualifications,” due by 4:00 p.m. Central Time, July 8, 2022. Submittals received after the stated time will not be considered. Please furnish an electronic copy or one (1) hard copy to:

Attention:

Cathy Mayfield, Grant Admin

City of Bolivar

211 N. Washington St.

Bolivar, TN 38008

Questions regarding this RFQ should be submitted by email to: cathy.mayfield.cityofbolivar@gmail.com

Deadline for questions is 4:00 pm Central Time, July 1, 2022. If the answer materially affects this procurement, the information will be issued in an addendum.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

The selected firm will be subject to federal contract requirements, including, but not limited to, the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program project certification process and minimum Federal (Davis-Bacon) wage rates, where applicable. Attention is particularly called to the requirements as to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Section 109, Section 3 Segregated Facilities, Section 504 of Rehabilitation Act of 1973 requirements and the Federal Anti-Kickback Act of 1986. The City of Bolivar reserves the right to reject any and all Statements of Qualifications received in response to this RFQ. The City of Bolivar is not responsible for any costs incurred by consultants replying to this request. The City of Bolivar is an equal opportunity employer and encourages responses from all qualified firms.