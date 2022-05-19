Request for Qualifications

City of Bolivar, Utility Department

Hardeman County, Tennessee

Issued: May 19, 2022

Due: June 2, 2022 by 4: p.m. CST

OVERVIEW

The City of Bolivar Utility Department is requesting statements of qualification from engineering firms for on-going work.

The Scope of the Work includes assisting with various Planning, Design, and Construction Oversight activities related to Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater improvement projects and other projects as needed.

Projects will likely include funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and as such must comply with ARPA requirements for Project Selection, Project Eligibility, Application for Funding, Design, Bidding, Inspection, Project Management, Close Out Documentation.

The consultant’s role will be to provide strategic recommendations, provide guidance, design, and execution of the project delivery. The consultant should also recommend opportunities to leverage ARPA funding as applicable.

Required Services: Engineering (Civil, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Fire Protection, Plumbing), Architectural, Planning, and Land Surveying.

RESPONSE REQUIREMENTS

Statements of qualification will be received until June 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. CST. Qualifications shall be submitted as a single PDF as an attachment via email no later than the stated due date and time to the email address below.

Submit to: cathy.mayfield.cityofbolivar@gmail.com

All responses must comply with the following Qualification Based Selection criteria and not include pricing:

T.C.A. § 12-4-107(a) requires that design professionals for public projects in Tennessee be selected through qualifications-based selections (“QBS”).

RESPONSE OUTLINE

Responses shall address the following points in order as these will serve as the evaluation criteria, each weighted equally:

1. Firm Introduction

Provide general background information on the firm, its history, services offered in-house, capabilities, staff size, and local office locations. For services not provided by the prime firm, include firm profiles for sub-consultant firms as well.

2. Relevant Experience

Provide examples of relevant experience in Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater projects and other applicable local government projects.

3. Project Team

Outline the assigned project team utilizing an organization chart that demonstrates lines of communication and the names and titles of the project team for all the required services. Provide a single page resume for the principal-in-charge, the project manager/lead engineer. Provide general information on additional assigned staff.