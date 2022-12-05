REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Spring Creek Utility District of Hardeman County, TN

Statements of Qualifications to provide engineering and administration services in conjunction with the Tennessee Water Infrastructure Investment Program being implemented by the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation will be received by the Spring Creek Utility District of Hardeman County, TN until 4:00 PM, C.S.T., May 18, 2022.

Qualification Statements may be submitted via email to scud@aeneas.com or mailed in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Engineering Firm and the words “SOQ for TWIIP Project”. If submitted by mail, the sealed envelope must be addressed to: Spring Creek U.D., P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, TN 38008.

The Scope of Work includes preliminary engineering report and application preparation, investigation, planning, and design services, project bidding, GIS Mapping, hydraulic modelling, engineering during construction, and grant administration. Project scope will include a mix of water system utility improvements, assistance with developing an Asset Management System, and related work.

Proposals will be evaluated upon the following criteria: 1) Past experience in the required disciplines (Relative Importance: 25%); 2) Staffing availability to perform the required services (Relative Importance: 25%); 3) Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising sound engineering practices (Relative Importance: 25%); 4) Time since last project with the Spring Creek Utility District of Hardeman County, TN (Relative Importance: 25%).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all SOQs.

The Spring Creek Utility District of Hardeman County, TN is an equal opportunity employee and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability status in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its federally assisted programs or activities.