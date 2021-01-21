Request for Proposal (RFP)

Notice of available funding to serve as the One-Stop Operator, WIOA Title I Youth Service Provider(s), and WIOA Title I Adult & Dislocated Worker Service Provider for the eight-county local workforce development area of Southwest TN.

Thomas P. Miller & Associates, LLC (TPMA) is serving as the independent procurement entity for the Southwest TN Workforce Development Board. Deadline for bids is 02/15/2021.

Interested parties can review the RFPs at:

https://www.tpma-inc.com/swtn-procurement/