Request for Janitorial Services

Bolivar Energy Authority is seeking a Janitorial company to clean BEA’s building three days a week. Company should be bonded and carry a $1,000,000 liability coverage. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. September 23, 2021. Bids must be clearly marked “Janitorial Service” and enclosed in a sealed envelope. Proposals should be submitted to Tony Kirk, President, CEO, at Bolivar Energy Authority. Bolivar Energy Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.