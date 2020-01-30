Request For Bids

The City of Middleton will be accepting sealed bids for the following generator that has been declared as surplus.

Dewalt DXGNR7000 Generator.

It will run but currently does not generate.

The generator can be inspected on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Bids will be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at City Hall, Middleton, TN. Minimum bid accepted will be scrap metal price. Bids received after the deadline will not be opened. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.