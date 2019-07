The City of Middleton will be accepting sealed bids for the following items.

Quantity Size Description

1 16 feet by 14 feet Manual Overhead Door

7 12 feet by 12 feet Manual Overhead Doors

Quote for doors must include installation cost

with magnetic weather stripping.

Bids to be opened August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bids received after the deadline will not be opened. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.