Request for Bids

The City of Middleton will be accepting bids for construction of a 60 foot by 90 foot commercial building. Specifications can be emailed to your location or viewed at Middleton City Hall 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.).

Sealed Bids will be accepted until Bid Opening at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Middleton City Hall. Bids received after that time will be rejected and not considered. The City of Middleton is an equal opportunity. The City of Middleton reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.