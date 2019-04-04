Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting bids for road paving several streets in our city. Price quoted will be per ton at a blade and pave, two inches after compaction with 411E. Bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Tony Davis, City Administrator at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications.

Submitted bids must sealed with “Middleton Asphalt Bid” written on the outside. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.