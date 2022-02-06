Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting bids for a new vehicle for city hall personnel. Bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at which time said bids be opened.

The city is interested in a 2022 Toyota Rav4-LE, basic package, with a price range of $25,000 - $30,000. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact City Administrator Jimmy Simpson at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications. Submitted bids must sealed with “Middleton City Hall Vehicle Bid” written on the outside. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected.

The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.