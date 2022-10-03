Request For Bids

The City of Middleton will be accepting sealed bids for the following:

Synthetic sealing of a city owned parking lot here in Middleton. The area is approximately 100’ X 200’. Cracks of 1/4 inch and wider to be repaired. Lot to be re-striped with the necessary spots for handicap parking: 2 van handicap and 4 regular handicap spots. Pot holes to be repaired, also.

Bids will be received until 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, March 24, 2022, and turned into Middleton City Hall, P.O. Box 40, 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact City Administrator Jimmy Simpson at (731) 376-8409 for additional information. Bids received after the deadline will not be opened. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.