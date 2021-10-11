Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting bids for house to house and business garbage pickup. Sealed bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, with pickup to begin December 1, 2021. Bid consist of approximately 285 residential once a week pickups, 30 once a week commercial pickups, and 5 twice a week commercial pickups. Your bid will be per customer.

The City of Middleton reserves the right to reject any/all bids. The address for the City of Middleton is PO Box 40, Middleton, TN 38052 and our physical address is 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052.