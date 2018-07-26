Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting bids for a new Fire Truck. Bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018 Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Fire Chief Tommy Seever at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications. Submitted bids must be sealed with “Middleton Fire Truck Bid” written on the outside. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.