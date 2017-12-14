Public Notice

The Bolivar Historic Zoning Commission will meet in special called session on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Building, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to review a plan for a proposed new construction of a “Leadership Fountain” at the Hardeman County Courthouse. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

1. Call meeting to order

2. Review and discussion of a proposed plan for installation of a fountain at the Hardeman County Courthouse

3. Public Comments

4. Adjourn