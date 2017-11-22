Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C.-Station 71 has applied to the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division (TAPCD) for a renewal of their major source operating permit subject to the provisions of paragraph 1200-03-09-.02(11) of the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations (also frequently referred to as Title V regulations). A major source (Title V) operating permit is required by both the Federal Clean Air Act and the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations. It should be noted that this facility has a current major source (Title V) operating permit.

The applicant is Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C.-Station 71 with a site address of 2560 Highway 125 South, Middleton, TN. They seek to obtain a renewal of their major source operating permit for their natural gas pipeline compressor station.

EPA has agreed to treat this draft Part 70 permit as a proposed Part 70 permit and to perform its 45-day review provided by the law concurrently with the public notice period. If any substantive comments are received, EPA’s 45-day review period will cease to be performed concurrently with the public notice period. EPA’s 45-day review period will start once the public notice period has been completed and EPA receives notification from the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division that comments have been received and resolved. Whether EPA’s 45-day review period is performed concurrently with the public comment period or after the public comment period has ended, the deadline for citizen’s petitions to the EPA Administrator will be determined as if EPA’s 45-day review period is performed after the public comment period has ended (i.e., sequentially).

The status regarding EPA’s 45-day review of this project and the deadline for submitting a citizen petition can be found at the following website address:

http://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/tennessee-proposed-title-v-permits

A copy of the application materials used by the TAPCD and a copy of the draft permit are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the following locations:

Middleton Community Library

110 Bolton Avenue

Middleton, TN 38485

and

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

Division of Air Pollution Control

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 15th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Also, if you require a copy of the draft permit it is available electronically by accessing the TDEC internet site located at: http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-air

Interested parties are invited to review these materials and comment. In addition, a public hearing may be requested at which written or oral presentations may be made. To be considered, written comments or requests for a public hearing must be made within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice and should be addressed to Ms. Michelle W. Owenby, Director, Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. Questions concerning the source(s) may be addressed to Mrs. Sarosh Kaiser at the same address or by calling (615) 532-0554 or (615) 532-0585. A final determination will be made after weighing all relevant comments.

Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in these proceedings or review information maintained at the above-mentioned depositories should contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such review. Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 2nd Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, 1-866-253-5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298.