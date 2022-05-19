Public Notice

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Division is offering for sale certain timber on Chickasaw State Forest near Medon, Tennessee. Sealed bids will be received in person at the Natchez Trace Work Center of the Forestry Division, 465 Parsons Road, Wildersville, TN 38388 or online at the link below, until 10:30 a.m., June 15, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened.

Sales # A-03-22-05, A-03-22-06, A-03-22-07 on June 15, 2022

To view and/ or download bidding instructions, bid forms, pro forma contracts and sale area maps for State Forest timber sales, please visit the Tennessee Division of Forestry web site.

https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/state-forest-timber...

Forestry Division personnel will give a tour of the sale areas on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Those interested should meet at the Forestry Division State Forest Headquarters (1865 Fire Tower Road, Medon, TN 38356) on Chickasaw State Forest at 9:30 A.M.

Interested bidders may obtain additional information by contacting Program Specialist for State Forest, Adam Ziegenbein, cell (731) 307-9425 at P.O. Box 438, Lexington TN.