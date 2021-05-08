Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bolivar, Tennessee will meet on Tuesday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN. The purpose of this meeting is for the regular city council meeting and passage of Resolution 21-007, “A Resolution to Adopt a Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan for the City of Bolivar, Tennessee”. The Resolution may be reviewed at Bolivar, City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. during normal business hours. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact City Hall at 731-658-2020 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make any necessary arrangements which may be needed prior to the time and date of the meeting indicated above.