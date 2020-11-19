Public Notice

PROJECT: 2017 DELTA REGIONAL AUTHORITY GRANT

HARDEMAN COUNTY

COVID BUILDING MODIFICATIONS

BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE

SUBJECT: CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION NOTICE

CONTRACT NUMBER: TN-50829

CONSTRUCTION AMOUNT: $72,409.00

Notice is hereby given that the Contractor, Barnes & Brower, Inc., 3787 Old Getwell Road, Memphis, TN 38118, has requested final payment and project close-out for the construction activities in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Any local resident, subcontractor, or supplier who has a claim against this Contractor, Barnes & Brower, Inc., regarding the above stated project has to file his/her claim in writing with Mayor Jimmy Sain, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 by 4:00 p.m., CST, Monday, November 30, 2020.

Jimmy Sain, Mayor

Published November 19, 2020