Public Notice

Effective on or about August 25, 2017, Cornerstone Health Care of Bolivar, Inc. will cease operating Cornerstone Health Care of Bolivar located at 214 North Water Street, Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee. As of August 25, 2017, Cornerstone Health Care of Bolivar, Inc. will no longer participate in the Medicare Program (Title XVII of the Social Security Act), and the related agreements with the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services will be terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Social Security Act.