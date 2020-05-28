Public Notice

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division, is offering for sale under Bid # A-03-20-05 certain timber on Chickasaw State Forest near Henderson, TN.

Sealed bids will be received in the District office of the Division of Forestry, located at 220 Eastern Shore Drive, Lexington, Tennessee, until 10:30 a.m. on June 9, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened.

The Forestry Division estimates, but does not guarantee, that 257,354 board feet (International ¼-inch rule) of sawtimber is available for removal.

Only bids submitted on bid forms furnished by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division, will be considered. The successful bidder will be required to sign a timber sale contract, at which time he will pay the full purchase price and post a performance bond equaling Seven (7) percent of the sale price of the timber. Each of these amounts will be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division (separate checks will be required).

Forestry Division personnel will conduct a tour of the sale area on May 30, 2020. Those interested should meet at the Area Forester’s office on Natchez Trace State Forest at 9:30 a.m.

Interested bidders may obtain bid forms, pro forma contract, a map of the sale area, and additional information at https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/state-forest-timber...

Or, by contacting Richard Sanderson, Program Specialist for State Forest, 731-967-6606 (office) or 731-431-0064 (cell) or P. O. Box 438 Lexington, TN, 38351, Lyle Shelton, State Forest Forester, 731-614-4200 (cell), 1865 Fire Tower Rd. Medon, TN 38356.