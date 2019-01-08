Public Notice

PROJECT: 2018 BOLIVAR INDUSTRIAL PARK DEVELOPMENT GRANT

BOLIVAR INDUSTRIAL PARK

DETENTION POND & BERM EARTHWORK

BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE

SUBJECT: CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION NOTICE

CONTRACT NUMBER: 12362

CONSTRUCTION AMOUNT: $261,500.00

Notice is hereby given that the Contractor, Ronald Franks Construction Company, LLC, 80

Industrial Road, Savannah, TN 38372 has requested final payment and project close-out for the

construction activities in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Any local resident, subcontractor, or supplier who has a claim against this Contractor, Ronald

Franks Construction Company, LLC, regarding the above stated project has to file his/her claim in

writing with Mayor Julian McTizic, 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 by 4:00 p.m.,

CST, Monday, August 12, 2019.

Julian McTizic, Mayor