PUBLIC NOTICE

The applicant is A Schulman, Inc. with a mailing address of P.O. Box 145, Grand
Junction, TN 38039. They seek to obtain an air contaminant permit (Division identifi
cation number: 35-0054-28/976604) for a new production line to be located at 706
West Madison Avenue, Grand Junction, TN 38039. The new line (ACM 1) will consist
of equipment used for the grinding of natural cellulosic fi ber pellets. A fabric fi lter
would be used to control particulate emissions. There would be physical construction
and regulated air contaminants would be emitted by this source. Mr. M Ahmed is the
assigned Division person.