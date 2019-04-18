PUBLIC NOTICE

The Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control (TDAPC) has received requests for

construction and/or modifi cation of air contaminant sources as noted below. The proposed

construction and/or modifi cation is subject to part 1200-3-9-.01(1)(h) of the

Tennessee Air Pollution Control Regulations, which requires a public notifi cation and

The applicant is A Schulman, Inc. with a mailing address of P.O. Box 145, Grand

Junction, TN 38039. They seek to obtain an air contaminant permit (Division identifi

cation number: 35-0054-28/976604) for a new production line to be located at 706

West Madison Avenue, Grand Junction, TN 38039. The new line (ACM 1) will consist

of equipment used for the grinding of natural cellulosic fi ber pellets. A fabric fi lter

would be used to control particulate emissions. There would be physical construction

and regulated air contaminants would be emitted by this source. Mr. M Ahmed is the

assigned Division person.