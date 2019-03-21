Public Notice

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Division is offering for sale under bid numbers A-03-19-01, A-03-19-02, A-03-19-03, A-03-19-04, A-03-19-05, A-03-19-06 and A-03-19-07 certain timber on Chickasaw State Forest near Medon, Tennessee.

Sealed bids will be received in the West Tennessee District Office of the Forestry Division, P.O. Box 438, Lexington, TN 38351 until 10:30 am CDT, April 4, 2019 CDT, at which time they will be publicly opened.

The Forestry Division estimates, but does not guarantee, that 345,946-Sale 1, 140,894- Sale 2, 364,478-Sale 3, 202,806-Sale 4, 144,847-Sale 5, 248,214-Sale 6 and 304,479-Sale 7 board feet (International ¼-inch rule) of sawtimber is available for removal.

To view and/ or download bidding instructions, bid forms, pro forma contracts and sale area maps for State Forest timber sales, please visit the Tennessee Division of Forestry web site. https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/state-forest-timber...

Forestry Division personnel will give a tour of the all sale areas on Thursday, March 19, 2019. Those interested should meet at the Forestry Division State Forest Headquarters on Chickasaw State Forest at 9:30 A.M.

Interested bidders may obtain additional information by contacting Program Specialist Richard Sanderson, P.O. Box 438, Lexington TN 38351, (731) 967-6606, or Chickasaw State Forest Forester, Lyle Shelton, 1895 Firetower Road, TN 38356, (731) 614-4200.