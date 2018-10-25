Public Notice

Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 290-foot self support tower (310-ft w/appurtenances) located at Whiteville-Newcastle Rd, Whiteville, TN 38075. Structure coordinates are: (N35-18-44.74/W89-09-37.67). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (dual medium intensity) lighting. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1117659. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. FCC strongly encourages online filing. A mailing address for a paper filing is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.