Public Notice

According to the provisions of Federal Clean Water Act, Title 40, Code of Federal Regulations Part 403, and Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 69, Chapter 3, Tennessee Rules and Regulations 0400-4-14, and Sewer Use Ordinance of the City of Middleton, ThyssenKrupp Elevator has been found in Significant Non-Compliance of the Industrial Pretreatment discharge permit that was issued to them on February 1, 2015 by the City of Middleton.

The condition of Significant Non-Compliance has not caused any financial or environmental damage and has been corrected.

Tony Davis, City Administrator