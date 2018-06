Tillman Infrastructure proposes to build an 315-foot guyed communications tower at the approx. vicinity of Whiteville-Newcastle Road, Whiteville, Hardeman County, TN, 38075. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Paul Ramsey, 407-660-7840 p.ramsey@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Pl, Ste 201, Maitland, FL 32751.