Notice is hereby given that the Bolivar City Council will meet in special called session Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to approve the bid opening for the Hatchie River Park and Nature Center and approve a lease agreement between the City of Bolivar and the Bolivar-Hardeman County Boxing Club. The public is invited and welcome to attend.