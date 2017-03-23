PUBLIC NOTICE

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division, is offering for sale under Bid # A-03-17-01, A-03-17-02, A-03-17-03 and A-03-17-04 certain timber on Chickasaw State Forest near Medon, Tennessee. Sealed bids will be received in the West TN District office of the Division of Forestry, located in Lexington, Tennessee, until 10:30 a.m. on March 31, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened.

Interested bidders may obtain bid forms, pro forma contract, a map of the sale area, and additional information at https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forestry/ag-forests-timber-sales

Please contact Lyle Shelton Chickasaw State Forest Forester to schedule a tour of the sale area. Those interested should call 731-614-4200 at Chickasaw State Forest.

Interested bidders may obtain additional information by contacting Program Specialist Richard Sanderson at the Lexington District office, P.O. Box 438 Lexington, Tennessee, 38351, 731-968-6676 or Chickasaw State Forest Forester Lyle Shelton at 731-614-4200.