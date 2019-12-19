Public Meeting Whiteville, Tennessee

The Town of Whiteville has completed the 2018 Sewer System Improvements Project funded with CDBG funds. A public meeting will be held January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Town Hall, 144 E. Main St. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the project and its accomplishments. All interested residents are encouraged to attend. The Whiteville Town Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact Angelous Simmons, Town Recorder, at 731-254-8523 to make special arrangements. The Town of Whiteville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status; and encourages minority participation in government issues.

Aubrey Phillips, Mayor