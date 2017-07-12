PUBLIC MEETING WHITEVILLE, TENNESSEE

The City of Whiteville is considering the submittal of an application to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. A public meeting will be held January 8, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the Whiteville Community Center, 151 E. Main St. Whiteville, TN 38075. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the program guidelines, the available funds, eligible projects and the community’s responsibility in the application process. The City’s governing body is seeking comments from the public in order to determined priorities for the use of the funds to be requested. The Whiteville Community Center is accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact Angelous Simmons , City Recorder, at 731-254-8523 to make special arrangements. The City of Whiteville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status; and encourages minority participation in government issues.

Aubrey Phillips

Mayor