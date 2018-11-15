PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE #2

The City of Bolivar will hold a Public Meeting on November 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., at the Bolivar City Hall Board Room The purpose of this meeting is to present information on the completion of the City of Bolivar Sewer System Improvements Project funded under the 2017 Community Development Block Grant Program.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact Mayor Julian McTizic at (731) 658-2020. The City of Bolivar is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, related statutes and regulations, as amended, the City of Bolivar prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, in the admissions or access to, or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

Julian McTizic, Mayor