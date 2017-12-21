PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE #2

The City of Middleton will hold a Public Meeting on January 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., at the Middleton City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to present information on the completion of the City of Middleton Sewer System Improvements Project funded under the 2016 Community Development Block Grant Program.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact Mayor Jackie Cox at (731) 376-8409. The City of Middleton is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, related statutes and regulations, as amended, the City of Middleton prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, in the admissions or access to, or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

Jackie Cox

Mayor