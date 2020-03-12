PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE #1

The City of Bolivar will hold a Public Meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., local time, at the Bolivar City Hall Board Room. The purpose of this meeting is to present information to the public on the FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program. Concerned citizens are encouraged to attend and comment on possible activities.

Face coverings will be required for attendance and physical distancing will be followed during meeting.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact Cathy at (731) 658-2020. The City of Bolivar is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, related statutes and regulations, as amended, the City of Bolivar prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, in the admissions or access to, or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

Julian McTizic,

Mayor