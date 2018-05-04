NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED
This is to provide offi cial notice to the Health Services and Development
Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. § 68-11-1601
et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that:
Intrathecal Care Solutions, LLC dba Advanced Nursing Solutions (“ANS”),
N/A (Facility Type-Existing), owned by: Advanced Vascular Solutions, LLC
with an ownership type of LLC and to be managed by: ANS intends to fi le an
application for a Certifi cate of Need for: This project establishes a new home
care organization healthcare institution. ANS is a specialty nursing provider
intending to off er intrathecal and immunological infusion nursing services
in patients’ homes in the State of Tennessee. The home care organization
will be located at 555 Marriott Drive, Suite 315 - Offi ce #347, Nashville,
TN 37214.The projected cost of the project is $48,936.00. ANS proposes
entering into the following Tennessee counties: Anderson, Bedford, Benton,
Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Cheatham,
Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coff ee, Crockett, Cumberland, Davidson,
Decatur, DeKalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Giles,
Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin,
Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys,
Jackson, Jeff erson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis,
Lincoln, Loudon, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, McMinn,
McNairy, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton,
Perry, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott,
Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton,
Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weakley,
White, Williamson, Wilson. The anticipated date of fi ling the application
is: April 6, 2018. The contact person for this project is Pam Carter, Chief
Nursing Offi cer, who may be reached at: Advanced Nursing Solutions, 623
Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157, 877-443-
4006. Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding
public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for hearing should
be sent to: Health Services and Development Agency, Andrew Jackson
Building, 9th Floor, 502 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. The
published Letter of Intent must contain the following statement pursuant
to T.C.A. § 68-11-1607(c)(1). (A) Any health care institution wishing to
oppose a Certifi cate of Need application must fi le a written notice with
the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fi fteen (15)
days before the regularly scheduled Health Services and Development
Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and
(B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application must fi le written
objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior
to the consideration of the application by the Agency.