NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED

This is to provide offi cial notice to the Health Services and Development

Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. § 68-11-1601

et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that:

Intrathecal Care Solutions, LLC dba Advanced Nursing Solutions (“ANS”),

N/A (Facility Type-Existing), owned by: Advanced Vascular Solutions, LLC

with an ownership type of LLC and to be managed by: ANS intends to fi le an

application for a Certifi cate of Need for: This project establishes a new home

care organization healthcare institution. ANS is a specialty nursing provider

intending to off er intrathecal and immunological infusion nursing services

in patients’ homes in the State of Tennessee. The home care organization

will be located at 555 Marriott Drive, Suite 315 - Offi ce #347, Nashville,

TN 37214.The projected cost of the project is $48,936.00. ANS proposes

entering into the following Tennessee counties: Anderson, Bedford, Benton,

Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Cheatham,

Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coff ee, Crockett, Cumberland, Davidson,

Decatur, DeKalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Giles,

Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin,

Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys,

Jackson, Jeff erson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis,

Lincoln, Loudon, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, McMinn,

McNairy, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton,

Perry, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott,

Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton,

Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weakley,

White, Williamson, Wilson. The anticipated date of fi ling the application

is: April 6, 2018. The contact person for this project is Pam Carter, Chief

Nursing Offi cer, who may be reached at: Advanced Nursing Solutions, 623

Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157, 877-443-

4006. Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding

public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for hearing should

be sent to: Health Services and Development Agency, Andrew Jackson

Building, 9th Floor, 502 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. The

published Letter of Intent must contain the following statement pursuant

to T.C.A. § 68-11-1607(c)(1). (A) Any health care institution wishing to

oppose a Certifi cate of Need application must fi le a written notice with

the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fi fteen (15)

days before the regularly scheduled Health Services and Development

Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and

(B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application must fi le written

objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior

to the consideration of the application by the Agency.